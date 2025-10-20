Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $180.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

