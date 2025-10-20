Comparing Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 4 0 2.50 Northrop Grumman 0 6 10 1 2.71

Valuation and Earnings

Spire Global currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.95%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $613.15, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

This table compares Spire Global and Northrop Grumman”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $99.50 million 3.72 -$102.82 million ($3.48) -3.42 Northrop Grumman $41.03 billion 2.07 $4.17 billion $27.13 21.90

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrop Grumman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -98.42% -492.01% -37.32% Northrop Grumman 9.74% 25.52% 7.89%

Volatility & Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Spire Global on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems. Its Defense Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces tactical weapons and missile defense solutions, and provides sustainment, modernization, and training services for manned and unmanned aircraft and electronics systems. It also offers integrated, all-domain command, and control battle management systems, precision strike weapons; high speed air-breathing and hypersonic systems; high-performance gun systems, ammunition, precision munitions and advanced fuzes; aircraft and mission systems logistics support, sustainment, operations and modernization; and warfighter training services. The company’s Mission Systems segment offers command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; advanced communications and network systems; cyber solutions; intelligence processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. Its Space Systems segment offers satellites, spacecraft systems, subsystems, sensors, and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

