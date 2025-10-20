Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 922.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,237,000 after buying an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after buying an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $117,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after buying an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 178.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,289,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,228,000 after buying an additional 1,466,236 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.8%

TFC stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

