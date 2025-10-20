US Bancorp DE Sells 7,328 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.48. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. This represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

