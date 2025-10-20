American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

