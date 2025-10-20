Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in HDFC Bank by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 254,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,366,000. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,753,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in HDFC Bank by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,186,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 189,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HDB. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.