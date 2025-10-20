Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 422.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.85.

NRG Energy stock opened at $169.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

