Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the first quarter worth $335,000.

NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $41.84 on Monday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

