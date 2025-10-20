AIGH Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $KPRX

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.12% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPRX

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.67.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.