AIGH Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $KPRX

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.12% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPRX
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4%
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kiora Pharmaceuticals
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.