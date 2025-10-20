Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,544 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $47.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.