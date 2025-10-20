Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after purchasing an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Labcorp by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,995,000 after buying an additional 401,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Labcorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after buying an additional 318,865 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Labcorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after buying an additional 280,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Labcorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,950,000 after buying an additional 250,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Labcorp stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $289.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average of $257.90.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Labcorp from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.46.

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

