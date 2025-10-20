Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Up 42.9%
Shares of NETDW opened at $0.05 on Monday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Trading Halts Explained
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.