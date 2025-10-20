Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Up 42.9%

Shares of NETDW opened at $0.05 on Monday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

