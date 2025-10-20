Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,733 Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,396.90. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. New Street Research set a $30.00 target price on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

