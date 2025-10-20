Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 91.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 70.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

