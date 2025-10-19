Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE owned about 1.94% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $25,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 106,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 705,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWL opened at $57.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

