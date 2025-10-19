Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,407,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,313,000 after purchasing an additional 887,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,010,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,404,000 after buying an additional 406,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,092,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,713,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

