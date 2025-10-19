Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,703 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4,478.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,029.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,059.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $864.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $774.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

