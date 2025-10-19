Vista Finance LLC Takes $205,000 Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 114.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,268 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in APi Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE APG opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $171,345.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,664.08. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

