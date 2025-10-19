Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:D opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

