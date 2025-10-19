Burford Brothers Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 126,331 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 3,732.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 653,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 37.1% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 432,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 116,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $54.36 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $361,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 89,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,426.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $1,187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,013.44. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

