Burford Brothers Inc. Buys New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,989,000 after buying an additional 2,322,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,324 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of OHI opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

