The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.4% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $408,780,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,876,000 after buying an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.73.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $750.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $765.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

