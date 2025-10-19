Burford Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,664,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $6,828,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 13,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.1%

MTDR stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,863.74. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,375. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.