Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $122,070,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 554,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,112,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 511,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $18,677,518 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 0.6%

Trimble stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.