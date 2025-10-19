Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.9% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.24.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.