Crux Wealth Advisors Invests $2.88 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.