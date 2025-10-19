Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 979 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 213,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,239,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,184,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,552,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $689.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.87. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $697.91.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.83.

About EMCOR Group



EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

