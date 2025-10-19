Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Bought by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burford Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of CGGR opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

