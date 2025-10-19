TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Unum Group $UNM

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. Unum Group makes up about 1.1% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $75.42 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.23.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

