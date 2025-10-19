VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.