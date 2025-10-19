VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 845,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,986,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.18% of eBay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 5,181.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after buying an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,011 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,501 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $92.01 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $662,598.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,223 shares in the company, valued at $22,960,462.48. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.59.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

