Crux Wealth Advisors Invests $3.79 Million in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crux Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $43.64 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

