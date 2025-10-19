BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF $BKDV is Crux Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Crux Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BKDV – Free Report) by 216.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,240 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crux Wealth Advisors owned 2.54% of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKDV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000.

Get BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BKDV opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

About BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF

The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (BKDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on value companies of any market-cap globally. The fund seeks capital growth through a bottom-up investment approach, prioritizing intrinsic value, strong fundamentals, and positive momentum BKDV was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BKDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.