Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,199,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $610.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $602.21 and a 200 day moving average of $561.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60. The firm has a market cap of $760.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

