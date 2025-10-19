Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Lessened by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Afbi LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $602.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $619.60. The firm has a market cap of $760.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

