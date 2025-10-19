Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF $EWM

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,334 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE owned approximately 2.07% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 332,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.