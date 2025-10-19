Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62,129 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,129 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $60,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

