Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Blue Owl Capital worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 784.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.9%

OBDC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

