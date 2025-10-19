Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 36,859 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,859 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 137,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $6,814,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7%

KMI opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.