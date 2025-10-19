Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Danaher by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8%

DHR stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.24. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $275.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

