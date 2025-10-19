Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up previously from $199.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $184.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.