Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 35,150 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,150 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,326,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Semitam Bonam LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

