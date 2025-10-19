Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,309 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $345,241.68. This trade represents a 298.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

