Crux Wealth Advisors Has $501,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STWD opened at $18.57 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. Zacks Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

