Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,645 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,570,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,667,000 after buying an additional 2,633,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,526,000 after buying an additional 2,171,605 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,567,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,087.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,256,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,524 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

