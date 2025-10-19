Crux Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,985 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $QBUF

Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors owned about 0.40% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QBUF. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $4,409,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 282,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $11,892,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $354,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of QBUF opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $163.30 million and a PE ratio of 30.14.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

