Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

