Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $22.74 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

