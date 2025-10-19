Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 2.03% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

