Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

